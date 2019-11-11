Justice Sanjay Karol sworn in as Patna HC chief justice

Justice Karol succeeded Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who has been transferred to the Madras High Court.

  Nov 11 2019, 14:37pm ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 14:51pm ist
Sanjay Karol (ANI Photo)

Justice Sanjay Karol was sworn in as the chief justice of the Patna High Court on Monday.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to Karol at the Raj Bhavan here.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state ministers, judges of the High Court and other senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Karol was earlier the chief justice of the Tripura High Court. 

