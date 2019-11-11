Justice Sanjay Karol sworn in as Patna HC chief justice

Justice Sanjay Karol was sworn in as the chief justice of the Patna High Court on Monday.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to Karol at the Raj Bhavan here.

Bihar: Justice Sanjay Karol sworn-in as Chief Justice of Patna High Court by Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan, today. pic.twitter.com/6JUOResguH — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state ministers, judges of the High Court and other senior officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Karol succeeded Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who has been transferred to the Madras High Court.

Karol was earlier the chief justice of the Tripura High Court.