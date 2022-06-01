KK's demise: Police register case of unnatural death

KK's demise: Kolkata Police register case of unnatural death

The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 01 2022, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 11:10 ist
Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital, he told PTI.

Also Read | 'Hum rahe ya na rahe kal': KK sings his iconic song in last performance

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kolkata
West Bengal
India News
KK
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

 