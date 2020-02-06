Kolkata Municipal Corporation puts Aadhaar updation on hold after protests by locals alleging

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has put on hold its initiative of updating and correction of Aadhaar details after protests by locals alleging that the operation was conducted to collected data for NPR.

“Our officials have been instructed to immediately stop the updation and correction of Aadhaar details after there was some panic among people in the city’s Watgunge area. We don’t want any such incidents at it may jeopardize law and order,” said Firhad Hakim, the Mayor of Kolkata.

A section of locals at Watgunge staged road blockade after they suspected that two officials of a private bank were collecting information for NPR in the guise of Aadhaar updation.

The two officials were detained by the locals for several hours before they were rescued and arrested by police.

Hakim said that clarification has been sought from the related bank in relation to the use of old NPR forms and the Aadhaar updation will, not resume until the bank responds.

The development comes at a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is raising her pitch against the NPR , NRC and CAA. Banerjee had dubbed the NPR a “dangerous game” and as a step towards NRC.