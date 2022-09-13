Kolkata police use tear gas, water cannons to stop BJP workers on way to massive anti-corruption protest

Kolkata witnessed dramatic scenes on Tuesday afternoon after a protest march witnessed unruly scenes with police resorting to tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse protesters from marching to the state secretariat.

Top BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha and Locket Chatterjee were detained while on their way to the protest march and taken to police headquarters in Lal Bazar.

Ahead of Bengal BJP's major anti-corruption protest in Kolkata on Tuesday, police placed barricades across railway stations and stopped workers at several railway stations from going ahead.

Read | Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee detained on way to BJP's protest march in Kolkata

The saffron party had called for a march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, against alleged corruption under the Trinamool Congress government. The rally is believed to be BJP's attempt to show its Oppositional strength.

Under the Nabanna Chalo abhiyaan, protesters will attempt to walk to the secretariat from three different points. However, BJP representatives claim that party supporters were being obstructed from reaching Kolkata.

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash inside the Dholpur railway station as police prevent workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march; workers detained https://t.co/mka8igISyX pic.twitter.com/7qTPhxKQeU — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata for Nabanna; police takes workers into preventive custody https://t.co/jmotBSVjlY pic.twitter.com/Ryw9Tf59ns — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Police personnel have been placed in large numbers across Kolkata.

The BJP hired several trains - three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal - to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to the metropolis and Howrah for the march.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place along several key stretches of the city in view of the BJP's 'Nabanna Abhijan', police said. Barricades have also been placed on the Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects the metropolis with Nabanna, a police officer said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh is expected to lead the procession from north Kolkata, while leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will be part of the rally from Santragachi area.

Party state president Sukanta Majumdar is likely to join the procession in north Kolkata.

"The TMC government is scared of public uprising. Even if they try stop our protest march, we will resist peacefully. The state administration will be responsible for any untoward development," Ghosh asserted.

Also Read | Some parties, mediahouses never talk of Bengal’s growth; state making strides in MSME sector: CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Rahul Sinha, meanwhile, accused the Mamata Banerjee government of trying to forcibly stop the "democratic protest".

"Our supporters were prevented from boarding a special train from Alipurduar to Sealdah on Monday evening and even lathicharged by the state police. The train left later with our activists and supporters," Sinha said.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar, however, said the BJP is attempting to create disturbance in the city for its "narrow, partisan politics".

"We urge everyone not to fall in their trap," he said.

The saffron camp has been taking out rallies across the state for the past couple of days, asking party workers to make the 'Nabanna Abhijan' a grand success.