Kurmis agitate in south Bengal; around 500 SER trains cancelled in four days

Train services operational through southern West Bengal have been severely affected due to the on-going protests by Kurmi groups in the region. The South Eastern Railway, on Saturday, said that 496 trains have been cancelled since April 5.

For four days, Kurmi community members have been protesting in large numbers at two sites – Kustaur in Purulia district, and at Khemasuli in Paschim Medinipur district – demanding that the community be recognised as a scheduled tribe.

“Train services of South Eastern Railway have been partially affected due to ongoing agitation by a group of people at Kustaur Station in Adra Division and Khemasuli Station in Kharagpur Division from 05.04.2023 and proposed agitation at Kotshila station in Adra Division on 09.04.2023. However, the reasons of the agitations are not related to Railways,” a note shared by the railway stated.

On Saturday, 74 trains were cancelled. Ninety-five trains stand cancelled on Sunday, and for Monday, 93 trains, as of now, stand cancelled. Several trains are being short- terminated and originated.

Rajesh Mahata, state president, Kurmi Samaj (WB), told Deccan Herald that at Khemasuli protest is also on, on the highway. Besides the inclusion of the community in scheduled tribes, there are other demands too. Similar agitation for five days had also taken place in September last year, he said. As of now administrative and police officials are in talks, he added. Kurmis have a strong presence in four districts – Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur.

“Large parts of WB is out of state administration's control. Railway tracks & highways are blocked due to the agitation of one community….,” Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA, and Leader of the Opposition in state legislative assembly, tweeted on Friday night.