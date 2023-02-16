Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as new Sikkim Guv

Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday took oath as the new governor of Sikkim.

He was administered the oath of office by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder at a function in Raj Bhavan here.

Acharya succeeds Ganga Prasad as the 15th governor of Sikkim.

He hails from the tribal Kharwar community of Uttar Pradesh and was a BJP MLC.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with his council of ministers, besides senior officials, were present at the function.