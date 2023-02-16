Lakshman Prasad Acharya takes oath as new Sikkim Guv

Acharya succeeds Ganga Prasad as the 15th governor of Sikkim

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Feb 16 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 16:26 ist
Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as new governor of Sikkim in Raj Bhawan, Gangtok. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

Senior BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday took oath as the new governor of Sikkim.

He was administered the oath of office by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder at a function in Raj Bhavan here.

Acharya succeeds Ganga Prasad as the 15th governor of Sikkim.

He hails from the tribal Kharwar community of Uttar Pradesh and was a BJP MLC.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang along with his council of ministers, besides senior officials, were present at the function.

BJP
Sikkim
Raj Bhavan
India News

