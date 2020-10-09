Lalu gets bail in 1 fodder scam case; to remain in jail

Lalu Prasad granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case; to remain in jail

However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad has been granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam.

However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

More to follow...

