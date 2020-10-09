Lalu Prasad granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case; to remain in jail

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad has been granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending. pic.twitter.com/RDk0eKS78F — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

More to follow...