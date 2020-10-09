Lalu Prasad granted bail in Chaibasa Treasury case; to remain in jail

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad has been granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam.
More to follow...
