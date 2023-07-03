Land-for-jobs case: CBI chargesheets Lalu and kin

Land-for-jobs case: CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi and Rabri Devi

Besides members of the Yadav clan, the CBI has also named AK Infosystems and several middlemen in the case.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 03 2023, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 20:42 ist
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (L) and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (R). Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his father and former railways minister Lalu Prasad and mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land for jobs scam case, officials said Monday.

The charge sheet, which also names 14 others, is the second charge sheet in the case. It has been filed on the basis of documents and evidence that surfaced after the first charge sheet was submitted in the case, they said.

Besides members of the Yadav clan, the CBI has also named AK Infosystems and several middlemen in the case, they said.

The charge sheet was filed in a special CBI court.

Also Read | 'Rebellion' brewing within JD(U): BJP MP Sushil Modi

The officials said the second charge sheet was filed as the alleged roles of the accused could not be completed by the time the initial report was filed.

The CBI has alleged that favourite candidates were appointed in the railways in violation of norms and procedures, without any advertisement or public notice. during Lalu Prasad's tenure as minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009,

The agency claims that substitutes from Patna were appointed in various zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

As a quid pro quo, the candidates, either directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Lalu Prasad's family members at highly-discounted rates.

