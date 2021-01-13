Major blaze at slum in Kolkata's Baghbazar; 5 fire tenders on spot

A major fire broke out at a slum in Kolkata's Baghbazar area on Wednesday evening, police said.

At least five fire tenders were pressed into service as the blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside the Baghbazar Women's College near Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, they said.

Blasts were heard in the slum which police suspect to be of gas cylinders at the houses on fire, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualty yet, they said.

"The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The fire during the evening rush hours led to a massive traffic snarl in the area, officials said.