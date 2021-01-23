Mamata Banerjee kicks off mega procession in Kolkata as tribute to Netaji

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kicks off mega procession in Kolkata to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Banerjee will lead a march from Shyam Bazaar to Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

"Netaji had the foresight to conceptualise a Planning Commission & the Indian National Army before Independence. They claim idolising him but scrap the Planning Commission. We're celebrating it as a grand occasion because of his 125th birth anniversary: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads a march from Shyam Bazaar to Red Road in Kolkata, on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of #NetajiSubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/s9VpoUqPSa — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Earlier today, Banerjee paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and urged the Centre to declare January 23 as a national holiday.

She also said a monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built in Rajarhat area and a state-funded university, which is also being set up, will be dedicated to Netaji.

"....This year's Republic Day parade in Kolkata will be dedicated to Netaji. A siren will be sounded today at 12.15 PM. We urge everyone to blow shankh (conch) at home. Centre must also declare January 23 as a National Holiday.

"We are celebrating this day as #DeshNayakDibas. GoWB has also set up a committee to conduct year-long celebrations till January 23, 2022," Banerjee said on Twitter.

A grand 'padayatra' will be held here during the day to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary.

"A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat. A university named after Netaji is also being set up which shall be funded entirely by the state, and will have tie-ups with foreign universities," she said on the microblogging site.

The Centre has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be here later in the day to address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from PTI)