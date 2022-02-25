Mamata constitutes SIT to cover up Anis Khan murder probe: BJP

The BJP on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), with her own trusted men, to cover up the probe of the murder of Anis Khan.

Earlier this week, the chief minister formed the SIT to probe the death of the 28-year-old student leader Anis Khan.

BJP West Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya said his parents claimed that he was thrown to death by uniformed policemen. Malviya alleged that instead of providing justice to the family, the Banerjee government is trying to cover it.

"Anis Khan, 28-year-old student, who was protesting for 130 days against the Mamata Banerjee Govt is thrown to death by uniformed policemen, as claimed by his parents. Instead of providing justice to the family, Mamata Banerjee constitutes an SIT, packed with her men, to cover up," Malviya said.

Anis Khan, a former Aliah University student, was allegedly thrown off the terrace of his residence in the dark of night by the assailants, who visited his home identifying themselves as personnel from the Amta police station, as testified by his father who was held at a gunpoint when the assailants committed the murder.

The father has called for a CBI probe into the incident.

The incident became more complicated when a letter came to the fore wherein Anis had written to the officer-in-charge of the Amta police station that on May 22, 2021, a blood donation camp was organised in his village by the Jana Swasthya Suraksha Committee under his leadership.

Banerjee has set a 15-day deadline for the SIT to submit its report.

The SIT headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh has started questioning the officer-in-charge of Amta police station, Debabrata Chakraborty, and second officer Pritam Bhowmik in connection with the murder case.

They have been asked to clarify why the police were late in reaching the murder spot and why the basic formalities of the investigation were ignored.

