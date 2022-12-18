Mamata raises issue of central funds in meeting with Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday held a closed-door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and is believed to have raised the issue of "non-release of funds" by the Centre for the 100-day work scheme in the last one year, an official said.

The interaction that lasted for around 15-20 minutes at Banerjee's chamber on the 14th floor of the state secretariat, 'Nabanna', was held after the Eastern Zonal Council meeting.

After Shah referred to some problems related to the state's rules and regulations that are responsible for the "delay" in releasing the funds for the 100-day work scheme, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said these have been corrected.

Banerjee also handed over copies of the letters sent to the Centre for the "releasing of dues" under the MGNREGA programme to the Union home minister.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) is aimed at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

The CM also alleged that West Bengal has received "less compensation" than other states for the devastations caused by cyclone 'Amphan' in 2020, the official said.

During the meeting with Shah, Banerjee gifted one punjabi, one shawl, a saree and 'nolen gur' (date palm jaggery) to him.

Shah was in the city to chair the 25th Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting, which was participated by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Bihar and Odisha CMs skipped the EZC meeting due to their other involvements.