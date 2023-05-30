Mamata seeks Centre’s permission to visit Manipur

“What’s the situation in Manipur? Has Manipur got disconnected (sic)?” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has questioned the Centre, a day after she wrote to the Union Home Minister seeking his permission to visit the violence-hit state.

Banerjee, interacting with reporters at Nabanna – state secretariat, said that it’s unclear how many lives have been lost. “I want the nation to be told how many people died. What is the situation in Manipur?” Banerjee said, wondering if the state has gone incommunicado. “How is the situation? We are peace-loving and patriotic people, so I asked. It’s important to know what the situation is,” she said.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached the state on Monday, is on a four-day visit.

Banerjee said that she had written a letter to the home minister on Monday, seeking permission to visit the state for a day to meet the “peace-loving” people there. She said that this was not to disturb peace, but for an intended conversation in the direction of restoring peace.

The chief minister said that because she had written the letter, the Union home minister is in the state today. She added that despite the visit, the conversation with the commoner may not happen.

In her letter to Shah, Banerjee had sought permission for visiting Manipur for only a day to meet locals. She said that she doesn’t intend to breach any security norms of the Indian Army, and the Union home ministry. She said that, so far, there has been no response to her request.

On wrestlers’ protest

The roughing up of wrestlers has tarnished the pride of the nation, the chief minister said.

Banerjee said that she had spoken to the protesting wrestlers on Tuesday afternoon. She said that she was with the sportspersons, and extends her full support to them. The medals won by them is a matter of pride for them, for the country. She asked that they continue with the movement, and there’s complete solidarity with them, she added.

The state’s youth services and sports minister, along with several sportspersons from the state, will take out a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday, in solidarity with the protesting wrestlers, Banerjee added.

About the wrestlers intent of immersing their medal in the Ganges, Banerjee said that it’s their own decision. She added that despite the Supreme Court order, and the allegation of physical assault, there has been no arrest.