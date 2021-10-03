Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur bypoll

Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

Banerjee secured 5,333 votes, as per official data after the second round of counting

  • Oct 03 2021, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 12:00 ist
Banerjee has to win this election to retain her chief minister's post. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 12,435 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the fourth round of counting on Sunday morning, as per the Election Commission.

The TMC was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur where counting of votes for assembly elections was underway.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 16,397 votes, as per official data after the fourth round of counting.

Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 3,962 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 315 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam was leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress received 15,983 votes.

 Jangipur's TMC candidate Jakir Hossain was leading by 4,715 votes after the second round of counting. Hossain secured 9,213 votes and his nearest rival, BJP's Sujit Das, got 4,498 votes.

Voting in the seats was held on September 30. 

