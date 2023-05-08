Man held for raping 7-year-old girl in Jharkhand

Man held for raping 7-year-old girl in Jharkhand

The incident took place on Saturday night in a locality, around 180 km away from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said

PTI
PTI, Medininagar (Jharkhand),
  • May 08 2023, 09:00 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 09:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man, aged 40, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday night in a locality, around 180 km away from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

“The girl was alone at home when the accused came to her residence to supply milk. She was lured with a promise of showing something on the milkman's mobile phone. The accused took her to an adjacent under-construction house where he allegedly committed the crime,” additional superintendent of police Rishav Garg said.

The parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the Town Police Station.

"Taking swift action, the accused was arrested and forwarded to jail on Sunday,” he said.

The girl was sent to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for examination, the officer added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jharkhand
Child abuse
sexual abuse
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 