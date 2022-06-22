Manipur Cabinet approves 1961 as base year for ILP permit

Manipur Cabinet adopts 1961 as base year for ILP permit

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 22 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 22:00 ist

The Manipur Cabinet on Wednesday decided to adopt 1961 as the base year for determining the "Native" status for the effective implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state,

Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister Letpao Haokip told reporters that "in today's cabinet meeting, ILP and the base year, was reviewed and accordingly 1961 was agreed to serve as the base year for ILP implementation."

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The ILP is an official travel document issued by the state government to allow the inward travel of an Indian citizen in Manipur for a specific period of time.

Haokip also said that "the guidelines in this connection will soon be brought out by the government for the effective implementation of ILP"

ILP came into effect in Manipur on January 1, 2020.

India News
Manipur
Inner Line Permit

