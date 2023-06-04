Manipur: Kuki groups temporarily suspend blockade of NH-2 after Amit Shah's appeal

Kuki groups in Manipur on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend the month-long blockade on the NH-2 only for transportation of essential commodities and medicines, hours after Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal for the same.

The NH-2 which connects Manipur's capital Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland, remained blocked since May 3 by the Kuki organisations in the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, to protest against the clashes between the sections of Meiteis and Kukis. Transportation of essential commodities and movement of the armed forces via NH-2 remained suspended since then.

The Committee on Tribals Unity, Kangpokpi district, in a statement to DH on Sunday evening said that the decision to suspend the highway blockade was taken as a "goodwill gesture" to Shah's visit to Kankpokpi district recently. This was decided after wide consultation with various civil society organisations, village chiefs, youth leaders and women's forums, it said.

Decision with a warning:

"However, only essential commodities and medical supplies will be allowed to ply on the highway with the escort of the central forces. The timing for movement of trucks shall be limited between 10 am and 2 pm only," said the statement.

"It is done wholly in support of the "peace mission" of the Government of India to address the Kuki political issue. If attacks are carried out on Kuki villages by the armed Meiteis during the suspension, the committee will be compelled to relook into the matter," it further said.

Manipur has remained in turmoil since May 3 after clashes broke out over the demand for ST by the Meiteis. Kukis are against the demand. At least 75 persons have died while over 35,000 others have been displaced since then. Army and central paramilitary forces called in on May 3, controlled the riot but sporadic incidents of firing and arson continued, even during the Home Minister's visit to the state between May 29 to May 1.

The blockade on the NH-2 became a concern as it severely impacted the transportation of essential items and the movement of security forces and Shah, during his visit appealed for the withdrawal of the blockade.

Kukdiep Singh, the Centre's advisor to the Manipur government, who also heads the Unified Command of the security forces, on Sunday said the situation in Manipur was by and large under control.

Kuki groups, however, said that firing was reported from some Kuki-dominated areas even on Sunday. However, no official confirmation was made about the fresh firing.

In a statement on Sunday, Singh said curfew was relaxed for 12 hours in the Valley while the same was for 10 and seven hours in the hills district.

Missing arms recovery:

Singh's statement said a total of 202 weapons, which were snatched from the armouries during the riot, have been recovered since Shah's visit to the state. Manipur government officials earlier told DH that around 4,000 such weapons including Insas rifles, AK series rifles and grenade launchers were snatched during the riot. A total of 789 weapons and 10,648 rounds of ammunition have been recovered so far.

Restriction on mobile and broadband internet, however, has still remained in force since May 3.