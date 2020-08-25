Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen tests positive for Covid-19

Manipur minister Kipgen tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  Aug 25 2020, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 20:18 ist
Manipur's social welfare minister Nemcha Kipgen took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

She asked all those who came in contact with her recently to get tested as soon as possible.

"After getting symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. I sincerely request all of you who have come in contact with me in the past few days to kindly isolate yourselves and get tested at the earliest," she said on Facebook.

Kipgen became the cabinet minister in the state to have contracted the disease.

According to a spokesperson of the Covid-19 control centre here, she has been asked to undergo home isolation.

