Manipur to launch massive drive to destroy poppy cultivation in November

With illegal cultivation of poppy making Manipur a major source of narcotic drugs, the state government has promised to launch "a massive drive" from the first week of next month to end poppy cultivation.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said a team of at least 100 police personnel would be engaged in each district to uproot and destroy poppy plants.

Stating that he had already instructed the director general of police to launch the drive, Singh said that the police personnel would be assisted by men from the Narcotics and border branch, Forest Department, CRPF, Assam Rifles and other related agencies.

"As poppy plantation requires deforestation and excessive use of chemical fertilizers, it has become a major reason for soil degradation and landslides in the hills," the Chief Minister said.

The promise comes at a time opposition Congress and some others are alleging that the BJP-led government failed to launch a complete crackdown on illegal drugs, including poppy cultivation, as a section of the BJP is involved in the illegal drugs business.

According to investigating agencies in the state, poppy cultivation is rampant in Manipur as the same fetches more money than other crops and the farmers are also supported by the drug mafia and the cross-border network of illegal drug traders.

The state's law enforcement agencies have destroyed over 5,000 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in the past two years and seized more than 1000 kg of poppy and poppy derivatives like heroin and brown sugar.

Stating that the State Cabinet has also passed an Ordinance to curb drug peddling and smuggling, Singh also urged the village chiefs to not allow poppy plantation in their villages.

The officials said the poppy cultivation would continue without alternative livelihood support to ensure better earning.

The Chief Minister further stated that the villagers would be encouraged to choose alternative means of livelihood like plantation of palm trees, lemongrass and other horticulture items or mithun rearing.