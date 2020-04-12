Manipur's first COVID-19 patient recovers

Manipur government on Sunday said the state's first COVID-19 patient, who tested positive on March 24 has fully cured and was released from the hospital.

Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, the additional director and spokesperson of Manipur health department said she was released from Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal on Sunday after she tested negative twice following her treatment.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The 23-year-old medical student was tested positive two days after she returned from London.

She will, however, be kept in 14-days home quarantine as per the protocol. "Her family members were provided counselling about COVID-19 protocols," he said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The girl reached Imphal on March 22 but reportedly did not reveal her travel history and so was "picked up" by a team of health workers from her residence in Imphal West district on March 24. Her samples were tested positive at the laboratory of JNIMS, Imphal and also in NIV, Pune. She was immediately admitted there.

Manipur has reported two COVID-19 positive cases so far. The second person, who returned from Nizamuddin congregation was tested positive on April 2. He is still in the hospital.