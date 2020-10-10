Maoist poster triggers panic in Jharkhand's Chatra

PTI
PTI, Chatra,
  • Oct 10 2020, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 13:34 ist
Maoist poster triggers panic in Jharkhand's Chatra. Credit: PTI Photo

Posters allegedly put up by Maoists, describing the Centre's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme as "lollipop", in Jharkhand's Chatra district triggered panic among the people, police said on Saturday.

Through the posters, the Maoists appealed to the public not to fall for the government's "daydream", police said.

The posters were put up in the Rajpur Bazar area on Friday, they said.

Police reached the spot soon after the posters were found and removed them, an official said.

The Rajpur police station area, located on the Jharkhand-Bihar border, is one of the worst-hit by Naxalite activities.

More than a dozen people of the area have lost their lives in two Maoist attacks in the past, police said.

Maoist posters were found in the area on Thursday as well, triggering panic among the people who fear the recurrence of violence in the area

