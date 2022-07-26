Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running 'brothel' arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh police arrested Bernard N Marak, vice-president of BJP's Meghalaya unit accused of running a 'brothel,' on Tuesday hours after a country-wide "lookout notice" was issued by police.

Sources said Marak was taken into custody on Tuesday evening and a police team from Meghalaya would soon bring him back to his home state.

Earlier in the day, a court in Meghalaya issued a non-bailable arrest warrant and police issued the "lookout notice" as Marak, 52 was reportedly absconding.

The "look out" notice issued by West Garo Hills district police said Marak alias Rimpu is wanted in connection with the case registered at the all women police station at Tura under Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. It also said that the court of chief judicial magistrate, Tura, already issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Marak.

On July 22 night, police raided a farmhouse owned by Marak in the outskirts of Tura and said that four minors, including a girl, were rescued from dingy rooms in unhygienic conditions. They further claimed that a minor girl, who went missing in February this year and was rescued later had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by some youths inside the farmhouse. Local residents of Tura also lodged verbal complaints with police about immoral activities taking place inside the farmhouse, a police statement said.

Also Read | Meghalaya BJP defends Bernard Marak in 'brothel' raid incident, calls it political vendetta

Police asked Marak to surrender immediately and co-operate with them in the investigation.

Marak, however, posted a photo on Facebook, in which he was seen meeting Ajay Jamwal, BJP's in-charge of the Northeast, in New Delhi apprising him about the incident. "Met Ajay Jamwalji, NE incharge (Org) at his office to apprise him of the political conspiracy of the NPP led government against me, my family members and BJP supporters in the state," Marak posted on Sunday.

On Monday, Marak posted another Facebook post in which he alleged that the NPP-led state government wrongly targeted him. "Believe me, I'm coming back and will fight back. The state government always treated me like a fugitive even after signing an agreement with the Centre and the state. They slapped numerous cases over me even though the agreement said to dismiss it. How come other revolutionary leaders have no cases?" Marak asked.

BJP's Meghalaya unit on Sunday defended the accused saying that he became a victim of "political vendetta." "These children have been staying since the pandemic and Bernard Marak has been supporting them financially as well," BJP said on Sunday.

Also Read | SC dismisses review plea against verdict where it said 'every sinner has a future'

Police also stated on Saturday that more than 25 cases were pending against Marak since 2000 and he was carrying out unlawful activities such as extortion and intimidation to traders in Tura. They alleged that Marak was involved in arms smuggling, prostitution, illegal sale of liquor, lottery, encroachment on other's properties and others.

Marak was the former chairman of the now disbanded militant group, Achik National Volunteers Council (B) and joined politics after signing an agreement with the government.

Police arrested 73 persons during the raid on charges of illegal and immoral activities.