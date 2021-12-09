Meghalaya panels on Assam border dispute submit reports

The committees were formed in August to resolve differences in at least six of the 12 disputed areas

  • Dec 09 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 14:12 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Credit: PTI Photo

Two committees formed by the Meghalaya government to resolve the border disputes with Assam have submitted their recommendations to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The committees -- one headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and another by PHE Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar -- were formed in August to resolve differences in at least six of the 12 disputed areas between the two Northeastern states.

Speaking to reporters here, Sangma said the reports related to the joint inspection conducted in the areas of difference in Ri Bhoi district and West Khasi Hills district were submitted on Wednesday.

"These are all interior locations but they have traveled. I think never in the history of the state has such kind of an exercise been conducted, so it is a very great and honorable work they have done," the chief minister said.

He said the government will soon hold a consultative meeting with all the stakeholders for their views before taking the issues up with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Tynsong, who headed the committee for Ri Bhoi, said their responsibility was to listen to the people and prepare the report, which is based on historical, geographical and ethnic facts.

"Now the ball is in the court of the chief ministers of the two states. They need to sit down to decide and bring out a solution," he said when asked if the boundary dispute at the six locations can be resolved before Christmas.

However, he refused to divulge the contents of the report.

Tynsong said he was not aware whether the committees formed by Assam has submitted their reports to Sarma.

At a meeting in August, chief ministers of the two states decided to form three committees each with an aim to resolve differences in at least six of the 12 disputed areas by the end of this year.

After submitting his 266-page report, minister Tongkhar expressed hope that the two states will resolve the border disputes.

"We hope it will be in the interest of the state and the people residing in the border areas," he said.

Meanwhile, the committee for East Jaintia Hills headed by Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has sought an extension till December 15 for submitting its report. 

