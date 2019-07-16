Miji, Rongmei tribal dances to be showcased in UK

The dance forms of the Miji tribe of Arunachal Pradesh and the Rongmei tribe of Manipur will be showcased for the first time in the United Kingdom, co-organiser of an upcoming event said Tuesday.

Artists from the two tribes will perform their respective dance forms at Nehru Centre in London on July 18.

The event will be organised by the cultural wing of the High Commission of India in collaboration with UK-based Indian cultural groups.

The programme, christened as 'Indradhanush', is aimed at highlighting the rich tribal heritage and dance forms of India in London, event co-organiser Ragasudha Vinjamuri, founder of UK-based Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, said.

Both the communities are nature-worshippers and have vibrant drapes and dance forms, she said.

"Miji and Rongmei dances will be showcased for the first time to the UK audience," Vinjamuri said, whose organisation is engaged in advocating protection and conservation of the environment through dance forms.

She lauded the efforts of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur culture ministers Taba Tedir and Jayantakumar Singh respectively for extending help for the event.