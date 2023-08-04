Massive protests in Kolkata after boy run over by truck

Minor crushed to death by speeding truck in Kolkata; massive protests erupt

Locals set afire a number of police vehicles and private buses as the protests spread.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 04 2023, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 17:27 ist
A damaged public bus is seen after a clash between police personnel and locals following a road accident in which a student of Barisha High School was killed by a speeding truck, in Kolkata, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A minor boy died and his father was critically injured on Friday morning after a speeding truck hit them at Behala Chowrasta area here, triggering massive protests by locals who torched several vehicles, officials said.

RAF personnel in large numbers were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, they said.

A few policemen, including Kolkata Police Joint CP (Traffic) Rupesh Kumar, suffered injuries, the officials said.

The father of the deceased boy, Souranil Sarkar, is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital. Souranil was a student of Class 2 at Barisha High School.

Also Read | SC sets aside Calcutta HC order on registration of FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

The accident took place around 6.30 am, shortly after which protests erupted, with locals setting afire a number of police vehicles and private buses, they said.

Traffic was disrupted on the busy Diamond Harbour Road for at least two hours, a police officer said.

The truck driver has been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded, he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought a report about the incident from Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

"The traffic police were present at the spot when the accident took place. We will launch a detailed investigation, which will also ascertain whether there was any lapse,” Goyal told reporters.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Protests
Road accident
Accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

Mizoram's 78-year-old man enrols as class 9 student

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

ICC fines India, WI for slow over-rate in first T20I

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU's DSA

TikTok unveils new measures ahead of EU's DSA

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

How many scary asteroids go past Earth every year?

KJo's 'Kill' premiering at Toronto film festival

KJo's 'Kill' premiering at Toronto film festival

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

Sania-Shoaib divorce subject of speculation again

 