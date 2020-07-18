Mizoram Guv felicitates daily wager's daughter

Mizoram Guv felicitates daily wager's daughter who secured 8th rank in class 12 exams

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jul 18 2020, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 10:56 ist
Hon'ble Governor P.S Sreedharan Pillai felicitated Miss Vanlalvenhimi, who despite coming from a poor family, secured 8th position in her Class 12 examinations in Mizoram. Credit: Twitter/@MizoramGovernor

A daily wager's daughter, who has secured the eighth rank in class 12 board examinations in Mizoram, was felicitated by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai for her achievement despite all odds.

Handing over a citation to 17-year-old Lalvenhimi in the presence of her parents at Raj Bhavan on Friday, the governor said the girl's achievement has become a source of inspiration for students across the country.

The student of Durtlang Higher Secondary School in Aizawl scored 437 out of 500 marks in Arts stream in the examinations conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE). The results were declared on July 13.

"I used to wake up at 3 am every day and study till 7 am, and again from 6 pm to 10 pm. Besides, I used to perform household chores and look after my siblings when my parents were away," Lalvenhimi told reporters.

The 17-year-old, who dreams of becoming a college teacher, will study Bachelor of Arts at the Government Hrangbana College, which has offered her free admission in recognition of her achievement.

