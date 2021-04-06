Modi says Mamata 'heaping abuse' on him as she's frustrated over impending defeat

Mamata heaping abuse on me as she's frustrated: Modi

He claimed that people in Bengal are speculating that the TMC will disintegrate after its defeat on May 2

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 06 2021
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 17:59 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photos

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that the TMC supremo was "heaping abuse" on him as she is "frustrated" over her party's impending defeat in the assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Dumurjala here, he claimed that people in Bengal are speculating that the TMC will disintegrate after its defeat on May 2, the day scheduled for counting of votes.

"Didi is heaping abuse on me as she is frustrated over her impending defeat," he said.

Maintaining that the TMC dispensation has institutionalised "ease of crime and ease of loot", the prime minister said that a BJP government, instead, will provide people "ease of living and business". 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
TMC
BJP
Narendra Modi

