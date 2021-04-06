Sporadic violence in third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections

Incidents of sporadic violence took place on Tuesday in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections when 31 Assembly seats in three districts went to the polls.

Even before the polling started, the mother of a BJP worker in Goghat Assembly seat of Hooghly district was allegedly assaulted by TMC cadres late on Monday night and later succumbed to her injuries.

Till 1 pm 47.42 per cent of votes have been cast.

TMC candidate Najmul Khan was allegedly assaulted by BJP cadres in the Khanakul area of Hooghly district. Khan said that the assault took place when he reached a polling booth upon receiving information that BJP workers were obstructing voters. Later Central Forces escorted him out of the area.

Later in the day, TMC candidate from Arambagh Assembly seat in Hooghly Sujata Mondal Khan was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers. Khan said that she sustained head injuries during the assault. A video footage aired by local news channels showed Khan being chased by alleged BJP workers wielding bamboo sticks.

Denying the allegation, local BJP leadership said that it was Khan and her associates who assaulted villagers.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from the Diamond Harbor constituency in South 24 Paraganas district Dipak Haldar alleged that TMC cadres were stopping voters.

“TMC goons are not allowing voters to go to the polling booths and the Central forces have not much to change the situation,” said Haldar who joined the BJP from the TMC ahead of the Assembly elections. However, later a large contingent of Central forces entered the related villages to convince the voters. The TMC leadership denied the allegations.

TMC candidate Ashima Patra alleged that the Central forces were not performing their duties properly and BJP cadres were threatening voters not to go to polling booths.

The TMC alleged that in the Canning East Assembly seat supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) hurled crude bombs. Local TMC leaders staged a road blockade in protest against the incident.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Central forces were being used to influence voters.

“The blatant misuse of Central forces continues unabated. Despite us repeatedly raising this issue, @ECISVEEP continues to be a mute spectator while men in uniform are being misused at several places to openly intimidate TMC voters & influence many to vote in favour of one party,” tweeted Mamata.