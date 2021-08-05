Mulling opening schools after Dura Puja vacation: WB CM

Mulling reopening schools, colleges after Dura Puja vacation later this year: Mamata

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 05 2021, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 18:32 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is weighing options for reopening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation in November.

Educational institutions have been closed in the state since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

"However, nothing has been finalised just yet," Banerjee told reporters following a meeting of the Global Advisory Board (GAB), headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, at the state secretariat.

The economist is in West Bengal to discuss Covid strategies. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Schools
Colleges
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

 