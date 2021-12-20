Nagaland Assembly passes resolution demanding repeal of AFSPA

Nagaland Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the Centre to repeal the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, (AFSPA), 1958 from the state and rest of the Northeast for a peaceful political settlement of the long Naga political issue.

The Assembly also called for an apology from the "appropriate authority" and an assurance that justice would be delivered as per the law by taking action against those who perpetrated the "inhuman massacre" and those who were responsible for the incident.

The day-long session of the Assembly began with a two-minute silence to mourn the killing of 14 civilians by the army in Mon district on December 4 and 5, which triggered outrage against the AFSPA.

The session of the Assembly was convened in view of the growing demand for repeal of AFSPA after the killings at Oting village. Thirteen villagers were gunned down by 21 special para forces of the army at Oting village on December 4 and a protester was killed by Assam Rifles personnel the next day at Mon.

Taking part in the discussion of the resolution, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said there have been many instances of misuse or abuse of the provisions of the AFSPA at the hands of the security forces while carrying out operations in Nagaland and other parts of the Northeastern states, particularly in Manipur and Assam. "The latest instance of such abuse being the killing of 14 innocent civilians at Oting and Mon," he said.

Rio said that true peace is required to realise a lasting political solution. "The impediments like the AFPSA must be removed so that hurdles which are in the way for lasting peace are also removed. Removing AFPSA will also contribute towards confidence building, strengthening trust and removing the feeling of alienation in the people's mind," he said.

Deputy chief minister Y. Patton said Nagaland government had several times in the past recommended against extension of the "disturbed area" tag for Nagaland by the Centre as the law and order situation was better and all groups were in ceasefire and talks. But the state's opinion was sidelined, he said.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister, TR Zeliang said the AFSPA should be repealed for lasting peace in Nagaland.

Minister, Temjen Imna Along, who is also president of the state unit of BJP, while taking part in the discussion said that the Oting incident brought back memories of atrocities meted out to people through the "draconian Act." He said there is no space for such kind of act in a democratic country like India.

Nagaland now has an all-party government as all the Opposition parties joined the coalition government in September this year. Rio's NDPP leads the coalition and BJP is a minor ally.

Rio said AFSPA had its origin in the Naga Political Issue, and the armed insurrection that followed. It was enacted by Parliament in 1958 in order to give the Indian Security Forces certain special powers to deal with Naga armed insurgency, and it was in force only in the then Naga Hills District of Assam. Later on, one by one, it spread to the other North Eastern States.

The AFSPA, that gives special powers to security forces in force in Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Area), Assam and Changlang, Longding and Tirap district.

The NSCN (IM) and other rebel groups are in ceasefire and in talks with the Centre for finding a permanent solution to the decades-long Naga conflict. But the process has gone into a limbo mainly due to NSCN-IM's insistance on its "core demand" for separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.