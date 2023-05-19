NHRC issues notice to Bengal govt over factory blast

NHRC issues notice to Bengal govt over 9 deaths in illegal firecracker factory blast

The blast took place at Egra in Purba Medinipur district on May 16

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 19 2023, 19:22 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 19:22 ist
CID officials and security personnel investigate the site after an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit, at Egra. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government seeking a detailed report on the explosion in an illegal firecracker factory that left nine people dead and several others injured, an official said.

The blast took place at Egra in Purba Medinipur district on May 16.

There seems to be a violation of the human rights of the victims of the blast due to negligence on the part of the administration, the NHRC official told PTI.

Also Read | Egra firecracker unit blast prime accused dies of burn injuries in Odisha hospital

The notice was sent to West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Director General of Police Manoj Malviya seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, he said.

“We would like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy and how much compensation has been paid to the family members of those killed and injured," the official said.

