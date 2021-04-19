No plans for Covid-19 lockdown in Bengal for now, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ruled out the possibility of imposing lockdown in the state for now despite a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters in Malda district, the Chief Minister wondered whether the Covid-19 cases can be brought down only by imposing lockdown.

“We have no plans to impose a lockdown in Bengal as of now. Will just a lockdown solve the problem. People have to be given some time. The cases are rising also because thousands of people are coming in from outside. People will suffer if we impose lockdown,” said Mamata.

Her comments come a day after Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike with over 8,000 fresh cases.

She also dismissed any possibility of imposing night curfew in the state stating that it “will not be any solution and the focus should also be on reducing political pollution.”

“There is no need to panic. We have a severe shortage of vaccines. But without the Centre’s permission, the state government cannot buy vaccines on its own. There is also a shortage of essential medicine and oxygen supply in the state,” said Mamata.

Urging the people not to panic, the Chief Minister said that the state government is handling the situation on a war footing. She said that the number of hospital beds will be raised by about 4,500 in the state and 100 hospitals have been prepared for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

She said that the state government has also acquired beds in 58 private hospitals and has set up 200 safe homes with 11,000 beds for patients with mild symptoms.

As for work in state government offices, the Chief Minister said that the stress will be on working from home.

“There will be a maximum of 50% staff strength in offices. We will deploy 400 ambulances,” said Mamata.

She also said that there should have been more planning before declaring the dates of the Assembly elections.

“But the Centre did not do anything. Safe homes will be set up in government hotels. We are also thinking of conducting RTPCR tests on Central forces personnel. Don’t panic. We will try and face the storm when it comes,” said Mamata.

Expressing her displeasure over the Election Commission’s (EC) decision of not clubbing the remaining phases of the Assembly elections, the Chief Minister said we have requested them to club the remaining phases but they refused.

“Hence there is a problem. Assembly elections in Bihar were held in three phases, then why eight phases for Bengal. They (EC) should think about it now that the Covid situation has turned severe,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister said that she will not hold any big rallies in Kolkata and have also shortened the duration of tallies in other districts. Earlier in the day the State Government preponed the summer vacation in schools and announced that they will be closed from Tuesday.

"With the massive surge in #Covid19 cases across India, GoWB is taking all necessary steps to protect its people. I've reached out the PM to help us with additional medicines and vaccines required," tweeted Mamata earlier in the day.

"I have also directed all the top officials to make elaborate arrangements & step up their efforts at every level to deal with #Covid19 situation in WB. The Chief Secretary along with key officials will be doing a Press conference at 2PM to discuss the details of the plan," she stated in another tweet.