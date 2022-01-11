Now, cyber conmen dupe people with RT-PCR reports

While the government agencies are busy tackling Covid-19 cases, cyber criminals are using fake RT-PCR test reports to dupe people.

One such incident came to light in Patna when a person named Santosh Kumar received an RT-PCR report on his mobile phone. Two minutes later, a person contacted Santosh and said that his RT-PCR report was mistakenly sent to his mobile phone. Now, an OTP will be sent on your mobile, please share that OTP, he requested Santosh.

"Santosh was aware of such a modus operandi, and refused to share the OTP. Hearing this, the caller got angry with him and threatened to complain to the police. Santosh disconnected the call and blocked the number. He has also registered an online complaint in the cyber crime cell," said an official of cyber crime cell requesting anonymity.

"We have received another complaint from a person who said that he lost Rs 5,000 from Paytm wallet as soon as he shared OTP," the officer said.

"We are getting complaints by people who were duped by using fake RT-PCR reports, fake registration of Corona vaccine. As in these cases, OTP never generates from the system. The department of health used to give acknowledgement messages to the people," the officer said.

The officer said that cyber criminals are active in districts like Nawada, Nalanda, Aurangabad in Bihar.

