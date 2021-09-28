Odisha braces for another low pressure after Cyclone Gulab

Barely hours after the remnant of Cyclone Gulab crossed the Odisha skies, the state is bracing up for another low pressure which is likely to dump by heavy rains in the state prompting the authorities to issue warnings to the districts and asking fishermen to return from the sea.

IMD Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha during the next three days.

A Low Pressure Area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal, it said in a special bulletin. The director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas said “The system (remnants of Cyclone Gulab) has moved away and now it has no direct impact on Odisha.”

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab: Uttarandhra braces for possible flash floods from Odisha

Based on the IMD’s bulletin, Odisha special relief commissioner P K Jena in a letter to district collectors asked them to meet any water logging, localised flood-like situation, including in urban areas and landslide in hilly areas. “Continuous vigil of low lying areas, dewatering wherever required including urban areas may be taken up,” the SRC said in the letter to the authorities of the districts which have been issued orange (heavy to very heavy rainfall) and yellow (heavy rainfall) warnings.

For Tuesday night till 8.30 AM of Wednesday, the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara. The IMD in its bulletin issued orange warning for the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurabhanj and Sundergarh between Wednesday 8.30 am to the same time on Thursday.

It also issued yellow warning for Deogarh, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Dhenkanal districts. On day three from 8.30 am of September 30 to 8.30 on October 1 heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda and Bargarh, mostly located in western region of the state, it said.

The IMD warned fishermen not to venture into north Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha coast till Thursday morning as a squall with surface wind speed reaching to 40 to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to blow over the region during the period.

Cyclone Gulab had made its landfall on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh and did not have much effect in Odisha.

Check out DH's latest videos: