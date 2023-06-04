Odisha tragedy: Don’t create communal clashes, say cops

Odisha police warns against bid to create communal disharmony using train tragedy

The Odisha police also warned that severe legal action will be initiated against those found trying to create communal disharmony

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 04 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 17:49 ist
Restoration work underway at the site of the triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station, in Balasore district. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha Police Sunday appealed to all sections to desist from circulating rumours giving a communal colour to Balasore's triple train accident where at least 275 people have died and over 1,100 injured.

The Odisha police also warned that severe legal action will be initiated against those found trying to create communal disharmony by spreading any rumour.

Also Read: Odisha train accident: Timeline of events

Taking to twitter, the Odisha police said: “It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving a communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate.” 

It added,"We appeal to all concerned to desist from circulating such false and ill-motivated posts. Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours."

Among other social media messages were some which linked a structure near the rail accident site with a particular community, which many others have condemned.

