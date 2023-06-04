Odisha police warns against bid to create communal disharmony using train tragedy

Odisha Police Sunday appealed to all sections to desist from circulating rumours giving a communal colour to Balasore's triple train accident where at least 275 people have died and over 1,100 injured.
The Odisha police also warned that severe legal action will be initiated against those found trying to create communal disharmony by spreading any rumour.
Taking to twitter, the Odisha police said: “It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving a communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate.”
It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate.
Investigation by the GRP, Odisha into the cause and all other aspects of the accident is going on.
It added,"We appeal to all concerned to desist from circulating such false and ill-motivated posts. Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours."
Among other social media messages were some which linked a structure near the rail accident site with a particular community, which many others have condemned.
