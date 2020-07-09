Odisha sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 577 Covid-19 cases; tally reaches 11,201

PTI
PTI, Bhuwaneshwar,
  • Jul 09 2020, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 14:51 ist
Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from various parts of Odisha to board a special train to their native place in Bihar, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, at Bhubaneswar. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 577 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,201, a health department official said.

The death toll climbed to 52 with four more people succumbing to the disease, he said.

"Regret to inform the demise of four Covid-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health Department said in a statement.

It said three fatalities were reported from Covid-19 hotspot Ganjam and one from Bhadrak district.

