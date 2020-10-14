Odisha sees 2,604 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 2,59,541

Odisha's Covid-19 tally surged to 2,59,541 on Wednesday as 2,604 people tested positive for the disease, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,072, a health department official said.

The state's quarantine centres reported 1,511 infections and the remaining cases were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded 385 new cases followed by Angul (216) and Cuttack (209).

"Regret to inform the demise of fifteen #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Cuttack registered three deaths, while the other fatalities were reported from Balasore, Boudh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khurda, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts, the official said.

Ganjam district alone has so far accounted for 223 deaths, followed by Khurda (180) and Cuttack (91).

As many as 53 other Covid-19 patients have also lost their lives, but their deaths were due to other reasons, he said.

Odisha now has 25,428 active cases, while 2,32,988 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 38.78 lakh sample tests, including 42,167 on Tuesday, the official added.