Odisha train accident: 123 trains cancelled, 56 diverted

Around 275 people were killed and 1,175 injured in the accident

  • Jun 04 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 21:38 ist
Drone shot of restoration work at the site of Friday's triple train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district. Credit: PTI Photo

The railways has cancelled 123 trains, diverted 56, short-terminated 10 and rescheduled 14 trains due to the accident in Odisha in which 275 people were killed.

These trains include those with journeys commencing from June 3 to June 7.

The cancelled trains include Sealdah-Puri Duronto, Howrah-Chennai Mail, Kanyakumari-Howrah Express, Shalimar Express, Tirupati Weekly Superfast Express, SMVT-Bengaluru Superfast Express, Santraganchi AC Superfast, Purulia-Villupuram.

Also Read | Odisha train accident: Even ticketless travellers will receive compensation

The diverted trains include Tambaram-New Tinsukhia Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Purushottam Express and Digha to Visakhapatnam Superfast Express.

Trains that have been short-terminated include Falaknuma Express, Baghajatin Express, Balasore-Bhubaneshwar Express, and Jaleswar-Puri MEMU.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that normal train services are likely to be restored by Wednesday.

Also Read | Odisha tragedy: As Oppn seeks Vaishnaw’s resignation, saffron party points at accidents during non-BJP rule

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Around 275 people were killed and 1,175 were injured in the accident.

