Odisha: Wife gang-raped by spouse's colleague, 2 others

A 26-year-old woman has been allegedly gang-raped by her husband's colleague and two other men in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Sunday.

All the three accused have been arrested, a police officer said.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, a 27-year-old colleague of her husband, who works in Goa, had come to her residence in a village near here on the evening of December 11 to deliver some items sent by the woman's spouse.

The man had stayed the night at the house following requests by the woman's in-laws, who lived with her, the officer said.

On December 12, the accused had offered a lift to the woman, who was going to an ATM, but stopped his motorbike mid-way, called up two of his associates and forcibly took the woman to a secluded place, where the trio took turns to rape her, he said.

The accused persons then left the woman at the spot and warned her against revealing the incident to anyone.

The victim then lodged a complaint with Bhawanipatna Sadar police station, after which a police team arrested the three accused on Saturday and seized a motorbike, a scooter and the woman's ATM card from them, he said.

Medical examination has been conducted on the accused persons and the victim and the woman's statement has been recorded, he added.