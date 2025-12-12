Menu
Bill to set up single higher education regulator gets Union Cabinet's nod

The proposed legislation which was earlier christened the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill has now been named Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 13:05 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 13:05 IST
