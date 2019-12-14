Oil tanker set ablaze in Assam, driver killed

An oil tanker was set ablaze in Assam's Sonitpur district, killing its driver, even as protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Saturday across the state amid a rail blockade, sit-ins and hunger strikes by different organisations, officials said.

The empty oil tanker, on its way for refilling petrol from Sipajhar in Udalguri district, was set ablaze by a group of people at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur on Friday night, police said.

The driver of the tanker was taken to a private nursing home where he succumbed to severe burn injuries on Saturday morning, they said.

Meanwhile, AASU, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and 30 other organisations of indigenous people, spearheading the agitation against the Act, held protests in all districts of the Brahmaputra Valley along with senior citizens, students, artists, singers, intellectuals and teachers.

The AJYCP blocked tracks at Kamakhya railway station, disrupting train services from Guwahati to other parts of the country.

"We do not want to inconvenience but the blockade has been called to draw the attention of people from allover the country about the threat to the people of the state due to the amended Citizenship Act," AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai said.

The AJYCP has also given a call for a 36-hour 'Gana Anshan' (mass hunger strike) from 6 am on December 16 across the state, while from December 18, they will organise 'Gaon Sabhas' (village meetings) in all village of the state. The AJYCP, which also demands that Assam be brought under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, has also planned 'Gana Samadal' (mass rally) on December 24.

"We have coined the slogan 'No CAA, Yes ILP' and we will continue our agitation till it is granted," Changmai said.

Protests by people and students are happening across the state and it will continue everyday till 5 pm, AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi told PTI.

The AASU has called for 'satyagraha' for three days, beginning December 16.

"We will continue with our agitation till the Act is withdrawn but we will follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi in our struggle which will be non-violent and disciplined," Gogoi said.

A Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said that all trains to Upper Assam districts have been terminated at Guwahati, while all-long distance trains leaving Guwahati will resume their onward journey after the blockade