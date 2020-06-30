One more die of Covid-19 in Assam, 41 fresh cases reported

A quinquagenarian brought dead to a hospital here has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the death toll in Assam to 12, while 41 new cases pushed the total tally to 7,835 on Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The city resident was brought dead to Guwahati Medical College Hospital on June 22. His samples were sent for examination and it was found that he had contracted the viral disease, the minister said.

"I am sad to inform that 50-yr-old of Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati was brought dead to GMCH on June 22. Subsequently, he was tested positive for #COVID19. With this our death toll goes up to 12," Sarma tweeted, extending his condolences to the bereaved family.

Of the new cases, 18 are from Sonitpur, six from Jorhat, five from Kamrup (M), three each from Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Barpeta, two from Karbi Anglong and one from Dhemaji.

Assam has 2,488 active cases. As many as 5,333 people have recovered, 12 have died and three migrated out of the state.

Guwahati city, which is a part of Kamrup (Metro) district, where a complete lockdown has been imposed for 14 days since June 28 midnight, has reported 1,337 cases so far.

Altogether 3,99,393 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 24,784 people are currently living in institutional quarantine facilities, and 1,33,795 have been placed under home isolation, according to the bulletin released by the health department.