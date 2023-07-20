Only Centre can solve Manipur problem: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

As a video showing two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur shocked the nation, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on Thursday said the Centre can only solve the problem in the conflict-hit state.

"I was really shocked and shaken to see the video that goes viral. The shocking video of the sexual assault of our two Vaiphei women in Manipur is brutal, merciless, heinous, despicable and complete inhuman! The whole region needs a permanent solution for the problem Manipur is having which can really be solved only by the Central government," Zoramthanga tweeted.

Read | Smriti Irani dubs video showing 2 women paraded naked in Manipur as 'downright inhuman'

The Mizoram CM said the brutal violence in Manipur not only affect the neighbouring state but even the whole country. "Situations seem to have worsened," he said.

Over 12,000 dispalced people belonging to Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram due to the Meitei-Kuki clashes. Kukis are ethnically closer to the Mizos.

Expressing concern over the situation in Manipur, Zoramthanga had said last month, "Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture and the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don't think so!"

Over 140 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe since May 3.