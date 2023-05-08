Over 1,000 weapons snatched by rioters, 817 still missing: Manipur CM

Amid the curfew and violence, Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday said miscreants snatched 1,041 weapons and 7,460 ammunition from security forces during the riot since May 3 and over 800 of those have still remained missing.

In his first press conference since the violence erupted, Singh told reporters at Imphal that at least 60 people have died due to the ethnic conflict while over 200 others were injured. More than 1,700 houses have been burnt down by the rioters, he said.

Singh said drive by security forces led to recovery of 214 weapons and 4273 ammunition and efforts were underway to recover the remaining. "I urge them to surrender the weapons within 48 hours so that the legal procedure can be exempted. Otherwise they will face legal action and combing operations," CM said. Singh said over 35, 655 people have been shifted to safer places of which 20,000 have been evacuated out of the state.

"We are taking all efforts to protect life and property without discrimination. Three ministers are monitoring the rescue and relief activities. A high level inquiry committee will be set up to identify the individuals and groups involved in the violence," he said.

Violence between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe broke out on May 3, following a "solidarity march" organised by All Tribal Students' Union. The march was organised to oppose a reported move by the BJP government in the state to accord ST status to the Hindu Meiteis, who constitute over 53 per cent of the state's population. The riot started in the tribal dominated Churachandpur district but fanned out fast to most parts of Manipur. The Centre took over law and order of the state as the state government struggled to control the situation.

Deployment:

Singh said 105 columns of Army and Assam Rifles and 50 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the vulnerable areas. Singh also announced that the ban on mobile and broadband internet would be extended till May 13. Curfew will be relaxed for a few hours in the entire state to allow people to buy the essential items.

Aerial surveillance:

Army on Monday said aerial surveillance has been intensified by using the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and helicopters in order to keep watch on the vulnerable locations including those along the India-Myanmar border in order to prevent violence. "Employment of the aviation assets are giving a major fillip to the effectiveness of Army and Assam Rifles, success of which is evident on ground in Manipur not only in hinterland but also for domination of Indo Myanmar border to prevent any misadventure attempt by Manipur valley-based insurgent groups staying across in various camps," said an army statement.

