People purchase goods, BJP buys legislators, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2022, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 12:14 ist

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday tabled a confidence motion in the Jharkhand Assembly, claiming that opposition BJP’s attempt to poach MLAs prompted the move.

"The opposition has destroyed democracy... BJP has been indulging in horse-trading of legislators... We will show our strength in the House," Soren said in the assembly.

"People purchase commodities in the market, but the BJP buys legislators,” he alleged.

Also Read — Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tables confidence motion amid ruckus in Assembly

Soren is faced with uncertainty over his continuance as chief minister following a petition by the BJP seeking his disqualification as an MLA in an office-of-profit case.

The Election Commission (EC) had communicated its opinion in this regard to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM’s disqualification as an MLA.

Soren then expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority, as per a letter sent to MLAs by the Assembly secretariat.

