PM Modi in Assam Highlights: Development is our first and last priority, said PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the a public meeting in Kokrajhar in Assam. He welcomed the Bodo peace accord. Modi also assured people of Assam to soon have a dozen of waterways. PM also said that the people of North East will have to work together with the government to ensure that violence doesn't return.
"The Bru-Reang crisis was also resolved a few days ago after another historic agreement. Thousands of families will now have their residential houses after signing this agreement, bringing an end to a problem that pestered for about 2.5 decades," said PM Modi.
"Earlier there were so many rivers but just one waterways in entire region. Now the work is going on for a dozen of waterways," said PM Modi.
"We have created roaster to ensure that once in every 10-15 days, a Union Minister will visit the Northeast, will spend the night, talk to people and solve their problems," PM Modi.
"Earlier around 1000killings happened in due to extremism but now the situation is quite peaceful," said Modi.
"The Northeast where thousands of people became refugees in their own country due to violence. They are now being given new facilities to settle here with full respect and dignity," said PM Modi.
"The government is now trying to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. I want to assure the people of Assam that after the Committee submits its report, the Central Govt will act on it swiftly," said PM Modi.
Bodo accod will not only benefit Bodos but also other people of Assam, says PM Modi.
"The Central Govt, Assam Govt and people associated with the Bodo movement have signed an Accord that fulfils all demands and development is our main concern hereon," said PM Modi.
"Mahatma Gandhi used to say that whatever we gain from walking on Ahimsa is accepted by everyone. A lot of people from Assam have accepted peace, ahimsa, and democracy. They have placed the Indian Constitution at its rightful place," said Modi.
"We won't allow the darkness of terrorism to return here. No citizen will not die of violence anymore in this region. Mothers whose children have returned from the wilderness are blessing me today. So many families have been reconciled," said PM Modi.
PM Modi gives credit to Bodos for setting road to permanent peace.
"Today is the day to remember those martyrs who laid down their lives for the country's doing their duty. Today is the day to remember Upendra Nath and Roop Nath Bramha and to pay our respects to them," said Narendra Modi.
"At times some leaders talk about beating me with sticks, but I'm saved by the blessings of all mothers of India. I pay my respects and thank all of you. I'm here to instill a new belief in all Assamese people," said Modi