PM Modi to visit Odisha train accident site today

First, he will visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then he will visit the hospital in Cuttack

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 03 2023, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 11:59 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the site of the train accident in Odisha and also the Cuttack hospital where the injured are being treated.

At least 238 people were killed and more than 900 got injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

Track live updates

It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways.

Modi had earlier held a meeting here to review the situation amid the massive ongoing relief-and-rescue operation.

