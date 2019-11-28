Poacher arrested, 13 bird carcasses seized in Odisha

A poacher has been arrested from Chilika lake in Odisha and carcasses of 13 migratory birds have been seized from his possession, forest officials said.

The accused, identified as Parameswar Pradhan, was arrested from Abhimanpur under Tangi Wildlife Range on Wednesday when he was transporting the carcasses of the Northern Pintails in a motorcycle, DFO, Chilika wildlife division, Alok Ranjan Hota said.

The two-wheeler has also been seized, he said.

With this, wildlife personnel have registered three cases in less than a month. As many as four poachers, including two fishermen, have been arrested during the period, the officials said.

Birds, mostly from northern Eurasia, Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakh, Lake Baikal and remote areas of Russia, visit Chilika every winter.

Over two lakh birds have already migrated to the lake this year, he said.

The DFO said, patrolling has been intensified in the lake as poachers are active in the lagoon.

At least 19 anti-poaching camps have been set up in Chilika lake area. In addition, two mobile camps are also operating in the area, he said.