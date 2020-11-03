Poll duty-bound SSB jawan dies in road accident in Bihar

Poll duty-bound SSB jawan dies in accident in Bihar

The jawan hailed from West Champaran district and was posted at the SSB's 65th battalion in Bettiah

An SSB jawan was killed after he was run over by an unidentified vehicle while on his way to attend election duty in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Dumra Chowk in Kotwa police station area on Monday night when 34-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal jawan Shailesh Kumar Singh was going to a polling booth in Kalyanpur constituency in East Champaran district on his motorcycle, a police officer said.

The jawan hailed from West Champaran district and was posted at the SSB's 65th battalion in Bettiah, Kotwa police station SHO Rajiv Kumar said.

The body was handed over to his family members after the conduct of the post-mortem examination, he added.

