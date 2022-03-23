Postponed visit as other parties huddling there: Mamata to go to Birbhum on Thursday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be going to violence-hit Birbhum district on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

She said she postponed her visit as "other political parties were huddling there".

Further she added that such incidents were more frequent in UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

"I am not justifying the incident in Rampurhat. We will take action in a fair manner," the TMC leader said.

Read | 20 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic team at site of incident

"This is Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. I had sent a delegation of TMC to Hathras but we were not allowed an entry. But we are not stopping anyone from coming here, Action will be taken against perpetrators of violence in Birbhum, irrespective of their political colours," she said, addressing the public at a programme.

"The government is ours, we are concerned about people in our state. We would never want anyone to suffer. The Birbhum, Rampurhat incident is unfortunate. I have immediately dismissed the OC, SDPO," she added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fired fresh salvos at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum killings as he shot off yet another letter to her, claiming that the state government’s actions in the matter smack of "political overtones" and an attempt to shield the guilty.

Eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday. The incident is suspected to be the fallout of ruling TMC panchayat official's murder.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday also took suo moto cognisance of the violence in Birbhum. A bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj will hear the matter at 2 pm.

(With agency inputs)